This Is Exactly How Ree Drummond Likes Her Chili Dogs

One of the things we love about Ree Drummond is that she is so down-to-earth. The "Pioneer Woman" star is about as unpretentious as it gets and loves to weigh in on real foods that the everyday person actually eats. That includes chili dogs, an American classic, and Drummond likes them in a very specific way.

Hold the beans if you're serving up chili dogs for the Food Network star. On her Pioneer Woman website, Drummond explained that she prefers a beanless chili that acts more like a sauce when dressing up her hot dogs. Then, she adds a sprinkle of grated sharp cheddar cheese and diced red onion.

Drummond doesn't mind if her guests customize their chili dogs with other toppings, and even mentioned adding a scoop of coleslaw, a squirt of mustard, or a handful of pickled jalapeños to spice them up a bit. Just know that there will be no beans, which is also known as Texas-style chili, even though she is from Bartlesville, Oklahoma.