This Is Exactly How Ree Drummond Likes Her Chili Dogs
One of the things we love about Ree Drummond is that she is so down-to-earth. The "Pioneer Woman" star is about as unpretentious as it gets and loves to weigh in on real foods that the everyday person actually eats. That includes chili dogs, an American classic, and Drummond likes them in a very specific way.
Hold the beans if you're serving up chili dogs for the Food Network star. On her Pioneer Woman website, Drummond explained that she prefers a beanless chili that acts more like a sauce when dressing up her hot dogs. Then, she adds a sprinkle of grated sharp cheddar cheese and diced red onion.
Drummond doesn't mind if her guests customize their chili dogs with other toppings, and even mentioned adding a scoop of coleslaw, a squirt of mustard, or a handful of pickled jalapeños to spice them up a bit. Just know that there will be no beans, which is also known as Texas-style chili, even though she is from Bartlesville, Oklahoma.
How to enjoy your own chili dog dinner
If you don't want to use Ree Drummond's chili recipe to make your chili dogs, that's alright. Try this Tasting Table recipe instead for the best hot dog chili to add to your meal. It's also bean-free, but if you prefer some beans on your bean, there are no rules here so feel free to use one of these 16 chili recipes to make your dinner unique.
Of course, chili doesn't have to be homemade. If you just want a quick and easy dinner without the hassle of making it homemade, there's no guilt in buying a can of premade chili. Just make sure to choose the best canned chili you can, based on what style (bean or no bean) you want to put on top of that hot dog.
Choosing the right hot dog is just as important as the chili. An all-beef hot dog is loaded with flavor and tends to top the list when it comes to the best hot dog. Whether your favorite brand is Hebrew National, Oscar Mayer, or something less mainstream, make sure to use a good-quality frank to take that chili dog to the next level. Chili dog night should be easy and enjoyable. So don't stress over making a Michelin-star-quality meal; keep it as simple and delicious as this American classic is meant to be.