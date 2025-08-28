Why Many People Believe That British Cuisine Doesn't Use Spices

British food gets a bad rap, particularly from Americans. The French and the Italians like to have a go, too, characterizing U.K. grub as bland, stodgy, and tasteless. But this isn't the reality. Many British comfort foods and rustic, classic dishes do tend to rely on umami flavors, good cheese, and a touch of stodginess — yes. But food culture is an ever-changing thing, and UK tastes have often been geared towards spice. Current ideas of British food as having zero spice probably come from austerity after World War II with a touch of historical snobbery and a pinch of religiously motivated pseudoscience thrown in for good measure.

The short version goes like this: Spices have been a part of European, and specifically British, food for a very long time. But history has shown that when a previously expensive ingredient isn't expensive anymore, the poor can eat it. And if the poor eat it, the rich tend not to want it anymore. That's what happened in Europe in the 1600s, as spices became more affordable and available. Bland became the new style for the upper classes, while the emerging middle class got to enjoy intense flavor for a while.

Then came Protestantism, and with it the belief that diets based on simple foods like unflavored vegetables, oats, and fresh herbs would promote good health. This changed what was on the average British table. A couple of centuries later, World War II, rationing, and restrictions on trade and travel put the nail in the coffin of British cuisine, or at least its reputation. American soldiers complaining about beans on toast during their tours of duty didn't help much, either.