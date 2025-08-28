Gordon Ramsay's Go-To Technique For Perfectly Cooked Bone-In Chicken Thighs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Do you ever find yourself intimidated by chicken? Many people do and chicken anxiety is a real thing you can find online. There are plenty of videos and articles about the pervasive fear people have about preparing chicken the wrong way. No one wants undercooked chicken, but we seem to have reached a point where the fear of salmonella and other foodborne illnesses is creating undue stress. Luckily, Gordon Ramsay has a tip for perfectly cooking chicken thighs so you don't have to worry about pink meat around the bones again.

Ramsay shared a quick tip on Instagram, offering a simple but effective way to make sure your bone-in chicken thighs are cooked all the way through. The famous chef demonstrated how to use a paring knife to pierce the underside of the thighs several times so the tip goes through the meat. He's not piercing the skin side, but the flesh side, with just a few punctures across each piece.

As Ramsay explains, if you're worried about the meat being pink around the bone, the punctures help ensure thorough cooking. When the chicken sears, the holes from the knife allow the heat to reach the bone, rather than radiating up through the tissue as it normally would. Basically, it's a shortcut to ensure full cooking deeper into the meat than normal.