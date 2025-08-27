The Boiling Water Hack That Guarantees A Crispy Pork Roast

If you've ever attempted a pork roast at home and ended up with chewy, leathery skin instead of the golden, blistered crackle you were envisioning, you're not alone. Naturally, a slow cooker pork roast recipe is going to give you a less crispy finish, and nailing crispy pork skin can feel like a culinary gamble — one where the odds aren't always in your favor. But there's a tried-and-true method that takes the guesswork out of the equation: scoring the skin and pouring boiling water over it before roasting.

This simple step, recommended by Marissa Stevens of Pinch and Swirl and shared in a recent interview with our sister site The Takeout, does more than just pre-cook the surface. It begins tightening the skin, draws out surface moisture, and primes the pork for the kind of high-heat blast that leads to the crunch you crave.

What makes this trick especially useful for home cooks is that it mimics the results of restaurant techniques without needing special tools. Chefs often achieve crispy skin with blast chillers or overnight air-drying setups. This method helps you get there with a kettle and a refrigerator. Combined with a few smart finishing touches, this method becomes nearly foolproof.