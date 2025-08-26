Swap The Cream Cheese On Your Bagel For This Greek Spread Instead

Whether you like your cream cheese and bagel with smoked salmon and avocado or eggs and bacon, the quintessential component is always cream cheese. However, it's not the only way to give your bagel a luscious finish. To infuse your morning bagel with a flavorful Mediterranean spin, swap cream cheese for tzatziki.

Spreading anything other than cream cheese on a bagel may seem sacrilegious, but foregoing the standard choice for a bolder alternative is worth it. Cream cheese's tanginess is a welcome addition to bagels, but let's be honest — the obsession with putting the spread on a bagel is more about the texture. With its supremely mild taste, it's easy not to miss a swipe of cream cheese on the bread. Tzatziki provides a thick, creamy feel to the bagel, along with a blast of flavor.

Greek yogurt makes up the majority of the sauce, so you can rest assured your breakfast will still have a velvety component. Cucumbers provide tzatziki with a refreshing flavor, with mint and fresh lemon juice amplifying the veggie. Olive oil and garlic complete the sauce with a peppery, earthy finish. Plenty of grocery stores carry the Greek dip, but it's super easy to whip up your own classic tzatziki sauce. After crushing the garlic and mincing the mint leaves and cucumbers, stir all the ingredients until they're well combined.