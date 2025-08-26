The Poor Man's Drink That Was Born In The UK But Found New Life In The Prohibition-Era US

If you've never heard of a drink called a shrub before, you're not alone. This obscure beverage dates back to 15th-century England, when early versions of the elixir were used as medicinal cordials made with sweetened spirits. The name shrub has nothing to do with plants. Rather, it's an adaptation of the Arabic word "sharab," the word for "drink." Two kinds of shrubs were commonly enjoyed in Britain and later in early American history. One version is an alcoholic cocktail made from a fruit cordial. The other, popularized during America's temperance movement, is a vinegar-based fruit drink with no alcohol that gained popularity as a tasty alternative to illegal beverages at the time.

A non-alcoholic shrub is made by steeping fruit and herbs in vinegar. Historically, this technique was employed to preserve fruit before refrigeration was invented. It was soon discovered that the vinegar took on the flavor of the fruit. When mixed with water and sugar, the flavored vinegar became something else — a shrub. Because it was a by-product of fruit preservation, the drink was cheap and easy to come by. In 1747, The Gentleman's Magazine, an 18th-century general periodical in England, even mentioned the drink as a long-lasting way to provide sailors the nutrition they needed to stay healthy.

The balance of flavors in a shrub is what appeals to most drink enthusiasts and what helped it gain popularity during Prohibition in the U.S. A skilled mixologist can experiment with tart vinegar, sweet sugar or syrup, as well as the varied flavor profiles created by steeping fruits and herbs. The results can vary greatly from one batch to the next, offering just as much variety as traditional alcoholic cocktails.