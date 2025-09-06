The Lemon 'Secret Drink' Queen Elizabeth Loved Was Crafted And Bottled Behind Palace Doors

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Being a member of the British royal family comes with quite a few perks. One of the best has to be having an in-house (sorry, in-palace) chef who not only makes your favorite dishes on demand but also comes up with new creations. This applies to drinks as much as food — Darren McGrady, a previous royal chef to Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, revealed on his YouTube channel that the kitchens used to create an exclusive drink. It was called lemon refresher and could be best described as a tart cousin of a classic lemonade.

To make a big batch of lemon refresher, chef McGrady would start with about 4 cups of sugar, the zest and juice from six lemons, a teaspoon of citric acid, three teaspoons of tartaric acid, as well as two tablespoons of Epsom salts (which you can easily buy online — but make sure it's unscented). Whisk that together to bind the ingredients, then add five cups of boiling water. Once the mixture cools down, it's ready to be diluted with water to serve. The exact dilution depends on your personal taste, as the drink has quite the sharp flavor. Another reason why dilution is necessary is that Epsom salts can act as a laxative, and the refresher doesn't hold back on them. Start with two cups of water for every quarter of a cup of refresher and go from there.