How To Order Your Iced Coffee At Chick-Fil-A For A Dessert-Level Treat
If you're a fan of a fun, sweet coffee drink, you might not think to head to Chick-fil-A over a coffee joint like Starbucks. The chain is generally known for its chicken, not for its coffee offerings (although it did rank fairly high on Tasting Table's list of fast food coffee). However, there's one customization you can make that turns a Chick-fil-A iced coffee into a decadent dessert: Ordering it with a shake base.
This ordering hack has gone viral, with multiple people posting about it on social media, and one TikTok video reviewing the drink received almost 100,000 likes. It's simple enough to execute; just ask the employee for an iced coffee with the shake base substituted for the milk. Note that you will have to do this in person, as you don't have the option of substituting the shake base when ordering online. However, it seems most employees are happy to accommodate the request, and you'll be left with a sweet coffee beverage that has a thicker texture and pleasant vanilla flavor. The ice cream and coffee complement each other perfectly, just as they would in an affogato.
Other ways to blend Chick-fil-A beverages and ice cream
If the iced coffee hack doesn't sound quite up your alley, there are lots of other ways to give your drink a sweet ice cream kick. For instance, one item that's actually on the official Chick-fil-A menu is frosted coffee, which combines cold brew with Chick-fil-A's Icedream. It's very similar to the iced coffee hack, but blended together more carefully, which may be good if you don't like the contrasting textures of the iced coffee shake.
If you're more of a soda person than a coffee person but still want some ice cream in your drink, there's a menu hack for that as well. Certain Chick-fil-A locations offer Icedream Spins and Floats, which combine any soda offered by the chain with Icedream for a wonderful carbonated treat. Even if your local Chick-fil-A doesn't officially offer this, you can easily create it yourself by ordering a soda with a scoop of Icedream and combining the two. It's best if you ask for an extra cup a size up from what soda you got, so that nothing overflows.
If you're a lemonade person, there's an even easier solution, as Chick-fil-A offers a frosted lemonade that combines Icedream with the chain's iconic lemonade (which is the best fast food lemonade by far). While none of these use the shake base, you could always try ordering a small shake and a regular beverage and mixing them yourself. No matter your Chick-fil-A drink of choice, you can find a way to perfectly blend it with ice cream.