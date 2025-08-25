How To Order Your Iced Coffee At Chick-Fil-A For A Dessert-Level Treat

If the iced coffee hack doesn't sound quite up your alley, there are lots of other ways to give your drink a sweet ice cream kick. For instance, one item that's actually on the official Chick-fil-A menu is frosted coffee, which combines cold brew with Chick-fil-A's Icedream. It's very similar to the iced coffee hack, but blended together more carefully, which may be good if you don't like the contrasting textures of the iced coffee shake.

If you're more of a soda person than a coffee person but still want some ice cream in your drink, there's a menu hack for that as well. Certain Chick-fil-A locations offer Icedream Spins and Floats, which combine any soda offered by the chain with Icedream for a wonderful carbonated treat. Even if your local Chick-fil-A doesn't officially offer this, you can easily create it yourself by ordering a soda with a scoop of Icedream and combining the two. It's best if you ask for an extra cup a size up from what soda you got, so that nothing overflows.

If you're a lemonade person, there's an even easier solution, as Chick-fil-A offers a frosted lemonade that combines Icedream with the chain's iconic lemonade (which is the best fast food lemonade by far). While none of these use the shake base, you could always try ordering a small shake and a regular beverage and mixing them yourself. No matter your Chick-fil-A drink of choice, you can find a way to perfectly blend it with ice cream.