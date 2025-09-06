What To Do When Your Recipe Doesn't Specify Egg Size

If you've ever been preparing to bake a decadent chocolate cake or classic zucchini bread, only to discover the egg size listed on the recipe isn't specific, we feel your frustration. It can be overwhelming to see a variety of small, medium, large, extra large, and jumbo-sized eggs at the store, while the recipe vaguely lists "eggs." However, the good news is, in most cases you can pick up a carton of large eggs for the job. With some very specific exceptions (looking at you, Ina Garten), most recipes across the internet and in cookbooks are designed with large eggs in mind.

Egg size is an important consideration, since eggs play a variety of crucial roles in baking recipes — from hydration to binding to aeration. Since making cookie dough or cake batter is heavily about the chemistry of the ingredients, using small eggs instead of large could make your cookies dry or lacking in flavor. Eggs serve as a key portion of the liquid ingredients in a cake batter recipe, so not using an ample quantity could lead to a deflated cake — especially in high altitude climates, where extra moisture is required to give baked goods their rise and fine crumb. Alternately, using jumbo eggs in a recipe developed with large eggs could make the baked product too eggy, resulting in a spongey texture. So, when in doubt, go with large eggs for your baking recipe, since it's the common choice of most bakers and baking recipes.