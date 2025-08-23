What's Inside The Martha-Tini, Martha Stewart's Go-To Cocktail In Las Vegas

It shouldn't be surprising to heat, but like almost everything else about her, Martha Stewart's go-to cocktail when visiting Las Vegas is very thought out and specific. Stewart has been spending more time in the desert recently opening a new restaurant called The Bedford in the city's Paris Hotel & Casino, and she likes to relax with a cocktail at the restaurant's bar when visiting. Inspired by Stewart's upstate New York farmhouse, The Bedford's bar features plenty of her favorites listed right on the menu, including a "Martha-rita" with a pink sea salt rim, and Martha's Perfect Manhattan. But in an interview with The Kitchn, Stewart revealed that her personal favorite drink at the bar is the one listed on the very top of the menu: her "Martha-tini."

Stewart's variation on the martini is made with classic ingredients like vodka, dry vermouth, and a twist of lemon, but it's the details that matter. The lemon twist is big and the vermouth is Dolin, a French classic that was a favorite of another martini drinker, James Bond. Stewart also likes her martini very dry, with "just a splash" of vermouth. The splash means the drink is not as bone dry as Ernest Hemmingway's 15:1 ratio of gin to vermouth, but an extra dry 7:1 or 10:1 recipe might be in order if you're recreating the Martha-tini at home. But of all the aspects of Stewart's martini, the most specific is the liquor: Zubrówka Bison Grass vodka.