Papaya Vs Pawpaw: Are They The Same Fruit?
Two fruits with similar perky, peppy names, appearances, and characteristics must at least belong to the same species, right? Perhaps in some botanical families, but not when it comes to papayas and pawpaws. Contrary to surmisal, they are not the same fruit, and they are not even related, hailing from distinctly different regions. Granted, it is easy to confuse them since they both harbor sweet, tropical flavors and soft, succulent flesh — but they otherwise diverge in classifications, physical traits, and even cultural significance.
Adding to the confusion is that these two fruits sometimes go by different names in different countries, particularly in Australia, where they commonly refer to papayas as pawpaws or papaws. Fortunately, each has a genuine botanical name and history of origin. The papaya (Carica papaya) is native to Central America and southern Mexico, but has since branched out to many tropical regions, while the pawpaw (Asimina triloba) is native to North America, has a shorter shelf life, and thrives in fewer growing conditions. It likely spread throughout the United States by early trading with Indigenous people.
The two fruits also diverge in appearance and taste. Papayas are large, pear-shaped fruits with vibrant orange, yellow, or red flesh, and black seeds tucked inside. They are known for a decidedly sweet, slightly musky, taste as well as tender, juicy texture. Pawpaws are instead oblong with light-green skins, yellow flesh, and a creamy tropical-fruit flavor sometimes referred to a "custardy". Each fruit has individual quirks as well, a couple of them bearing words of caution.
Health benefits and unusual traits of these fruit
First up on the quirky scale are papayas, which harbor a unique feature all their own: the enzyme papain. This proteolytic enzyme lives inside raw papayas and breaks down muscle-based protein, leading to papaya's use as a meat tenderizer. However, in its unripe form, papayas harbor high concentrations of latex, which can be harmful to pregnant individuals or ones with latex allergies. In those cases, this fruit should be ripened or cooked before eating.
The American pawpaw fruit brings a separate cautionary tale into your kitchen, revolving around certain inedible parts. There's a reason you should never eat pawpaw skin or seeds, namely that they're toxic to humans, by way of the annonacin toxin. It can cause mild or serious side effects, such as vomiting, allergic reactions, or nerve damage. You need to peel off the skins and remove the seeds before consuming.
On a lighter note, it is much more common to receive valuable versus harmful benefits from both fruits. Papayas are super high in vitamin C, containing 107% of recommended daily values, along with trace amounts of other vitamins, plus calcium, magnesium, and other important minerals. These soft, sweet tropical fruits also bring the power of antioxidants into your diet, particularly in the form of lycopene. Not to be outdone, the somewhat elusive, rural-centric pawpaw, considered North America's largest edible fruit, carries many of the same vitamins and minerals as papaya, including three times the amount of vitamin C as an apple — and every essential amino acid.