Papaya Vs Pawpaw: Are They The Same Fruit?

Two fruits with similar perky, peppy names, appearances, and characteristics must at least belong to the same species, right? Perhaps in some botanical families, but not when it comes to papayas and pawpaws. Contrary to surmisal, they are not the same fruit, and they are not even related, hailing from distinctly different regions. Granted, it is easy to confuse them since they both harbor sweet, tropical flavors and soft, succulent flesh — but they otherwise diverge in classifications, physical traits, and even cultural significance.

Adding to the confusion is that these two fruits sometimes go by different names in different countries, particularly in Australia, where they commonly refer to papayas as pawpaws or papaws. Fortunately, each has a genuine botanical name and history of origin. The papaya (Carica papaya) is native to Central America and southern Mexico, but has since branched out to many tropical regions, while the pawpaw (Asimina triloba) is native to North America, has a shorter shelf life, and thrives in fewer growing conditions. It likely spread throughout the United States by early trading with Indigenous people.

The two fruits also diverge in appearance and taste. Papayas are large, pear-shaped fruits with vibrant orange, yellow, or red flesh, and black seeds tucked inside. They are known for a decidedly sweet, slightly musky, taste as well as tender, juicy texture. Pawpaws are instead oblong with light-green skins, yellow flesh, and a creamy tropical-fruit flavor sometimes referred to a "custardy". Each fruit has individual quirks as well, a couple of them bearing words of caution.