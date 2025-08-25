The Once-Trendy Vintage Seafood Appetizer Everyone Forgot About

The words "trendy" and "seafood" went hand in hand back in the '60s and '70s, with the rise of novelty-shaped tuna mousse and cocktail shrimp, dishes that once appeared on nearly every American dinner table. Seafood also often found itself on the bougiest of platters at upscale events, always associated with sophistication. Shellfish, especially oysters, were once nothing more than a working-class meal, sold hot-dog style from street carts, but they re-emerged with a new aura of sophistication in the mid-20th century. Americans quickly reintroduced them to the table, starting with Angels on Horseback.

Raw oysters are typically enjoyed freshly shucked, chilled, and slurped straight from the shell, but this old-school appetizer goes for a sizzling hot presentation. Fresh oysters are shucked from the shell, wrapped in bacon, and then broiled until bubbling hot. When broiled, the fatty ends of the bacon curl up, resembling wings surrounding the plump oyster, which inspired the heavenly name: Angels on Horseback. After being wrapped in bacon and broiled, you'd think it would lose its elegance, but the tasty appetizer was a buffet favorite.