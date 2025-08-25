The Exact Difference Between Cantaloupe And Muskmelon

When it comes to seasonal fruits, few compare to melons. They're juicy, sweet, aromatic, accessible, and piled with health-enhancing goodies. But one particular melon remains a bit mysterious: the muskmelon. It very often gets compared to cantaloupes, understandably so given the similar appearance and characteristics — and many folks claim they're actually the same thing. That's only partially true. Muskmelon is a broad group of melons called Cucumis melo, which happens to include two types of cantaloupes: Cucumis melo cantalupensis and Cucumis melo reticulatus (the type with netted skin that's most common in North America.)

In other words, cantaloupes are a "type" of muskmelon, but they've got company in the muskmelon clan, including honeydew, canary, casaba, crenshaw, and galia melons. A common saying amongst melon aficionados is: All cantaloupes are muskmelons, but not all muskmelons are cantaloupes. That said, most types of muskmelons do have core similarities, including succulent, tender flesh with a balance of sweetness and very light acidity. Ripe muskmelons are universally aromatic, emitting sweet, often musky fragrances. Outer skins vary widely from smooth to netted or ribbed, and the flesh can be orange, green, pale yellow, or various shades between.

Narrowing it down to cantaloupes, the type commonly available in North America have a subtle sweetness with floral notes and fruity flavor tucked inside thick, orange flesh and netted outer skin. However, European versions, considered "true cantaloupes," are sweeter with light-green skins. Fortunately, muskmelons in general, including cantaloupes, all bring very good nutrition profiles to your table.