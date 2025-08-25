Follow This Ice Cream Connoisseur's Tips For Making The Thickest Milkshakes

It's no secret that the best milkshakes come down to a simple yet velvety blend of ice cream and whole milk — but how to make the thickest shake at home isn't always so straightforward. Luckily, there are pros to help guide the way to the richest, most satisfying frozen dessert. Zac Young, leading pastry chef, Food Network personality, and owner of Sprinkletown Ice Cream & Donuts, says the ice cream you choose is of key importance. "You want a premium, high butterfat ice cream to get a really thick, hold upside-down over your head milkshake," the ice cream connoisseur and purveyor of sweets like the PieCaken explains. For the creaminess milkshake, it's best to use a quality ice cream like Ben & Jerry's, made with 14% to 16% butterfat (though homemade ice cream typically contains 20% butterfat). These ice creams are made with a blend of milk and cream and have less overrun (or incorporated air) than lower-fat, less creamy ice cream brands.

Beyond selecting a high butterfat ice cream, Young also stresses the importance of paying attention to the ice cream-to-liquid ratio of your shake. Typically, a ratio of 2 cups of ice cream to half a cup of whole milk is best. For an even thicker shake, up the inclusion of the ice cream. "If you're using lower-fat ice cream, I'd recommend adding less liquid to get that same texture," Young says.