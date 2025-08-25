Follow This Ice Cream Connoisseur's Tips For Making The Thickest Milkshakes
It's no secret that the best milkshakes come down to a simple yet velvety blend of ice cream and whole milk — but how to make the thickest shake at home isn't always so straightforward. Luckily, there are pros to help guide the way to the richest, most satisfying frozen dessert. Zac Young, leading pastry chef, Food Network personality, and owner of Sprinkletown Ice Cream & Donuts, says the ice cream you choose is of key importance. "You want a premium, high butterfat ice cream to get a really thick, hold upside-down over your head milkshake," the ice cream connoisseur and purveyor of sweets like the PieCaken explains. For the creaminess milkshake, it's best to use a quality ice cream like Ben & Jerry's, made with 14% to 16% butterfat (though homemade ice cream typically contains 20% butterfat). These ice creams are made with a blend of milk and cream and have less overrun (or incorporated air) than lower-fat, less creamy ice cream brands.
Beyond selecting a high butterfat ice cream, Young also stresses the importance of paying attention to the ice cream-to-liquid ratio of your shake. Typically, a ratio of 2 cups of ice cream to half a cup of whole milk is best. For an even thicker shake, up the inclusion of the ice cream. "If you're using lower-fat ice cream, I'd recommend adding less liquid to get that same texture," Young says.
Choose your ice cream wisely
In addition to selecting the best ice cream brands, with high butterfat (usually those with a higher pricetag), for the thickest shake, you can also check the ice cream's ingredient list. "Look for natural stabilizers like carrageenan, guar gum, or xanthan gum," Young recommends, noting that "thickeners help keep a rich, creamy texture." Egg yolks are also emulsifying ingredients, which naturally result in a creamier ice cream. So if you can get your hands on French ice cream brands like Van Leeuwen, which use twice the egg yolks, your milkshake, when blended with whole milk, will turn out super creamy. For the best taste and creaminess, quality ingredients matter, too. So, choose an ice cream with quality milk, like Tillamook, which is vocal about the responsible stewardship and sustainable treatment of their cows.
You can also add mix-ins to make a homemade milkshake thicker. For instance, you can add malted milk powder for extra creaminess (and added nutrients), just like prohibition era soda shops did. Or add ingredients to soak up extra moisture in the shake to naturally firm up a thinner shake and give it more body. Young recommends "starchy mix-ins like crumbled cookies or cake chunks." Think: dark chocolate cake pieces, brownies, or blueberry cheesecake or salted caramel donuts straight from Young's shop — if you can get your hands on the sweet treats.