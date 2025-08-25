Why Europeans Hold Forks Differently Than Americans

For jet-setting Americans on a grand European holiday, there's an all-too-common cultural faux pas that can give away your tourist status faster than any souvenir T-shirt ever could. Perhaps it's at an elegant steak dinner, with a melt-in-your-mouth filet mignon paired with a full-bodied Chardonnay, or at a casual lunch on a sun-soaked piazza, enjoying a family-style Margherita pizza. You start eating the way you always have: with your fork in your left hand, and knife in your right. After cutting the food, you set the knife down, passing the fork over to your right hand, where you lean in to take your bite. Across the table, though, you notice the bewildered glances of your European dining companions, who never once let their forks leave their left hand.

Though it might seem like a small difference, the way we hold and use our forks is actually rooted in centuries of intercontinental culinary tradition. Forks are a relative newcomer to the dining table, compared to knives and spoons. As such, both Europeans and Americans independently developed their own fork-based customs and behaviors. Neither dining style is "wrong" per se, especially in the United States, where either method is considered proper and acceptable. However, Americans traveling abroad may realize that international dining etiquette rules usually favor the European, or "continental," method, which lacks any fork-hand switching. Not only that, when transferring the food to their mouths, Europeans tend to keep the fork's tines down at all times, whereas Americans keep them upward.