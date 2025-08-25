How Do Heirloom Tomatoes Get Their Unique Shape?

In a supermarket full of uniformity, the variety of heirloom tomato shapes really stands out. Piled next to lines and lines of identical Roma and Beefsteak tomatoes, the colors and lumps of heirlooms give way to a host of questions. What exactly is an heirloom tomato anyway? Do they taste better? Or are those misshapen tomatoes just another form of visual produce marketing? The answer to that last question is "kind of," but in the best way possible. Ultimately, heirloom tomatoes' unique shapes and colors are their natural form because they were passed over for genetic modification.

The real question you should be asking when thinking about heirloom tomatoes isn't why they look so different; it's why all the other types of tomatoes look the same. In nature, fruits and vegetables don't have the perfectly identical shapes you see on grocery store shelves. All tomatoes you eat have been bred and had their DNA altered in some way, either through genetic engineering or through natural processes like hybridization and domestication. Traditionally, this was done through cross-pollination, where two different species of plants are combined, or through farmers selecting seeds from plants with characteristics they considered ideal, gradually changing the forms of certain domestic crops over generations. This started changing in the 70s, as the advent of genetic engineering allowed scientists to start making those changes more targeted and less naturally random. But the uniformity of tomato shapes actually started before that, and had more to do with modern consumer markets than anything.