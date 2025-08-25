Every Home Chef Should Learn How To Make This Chicken Dish, According To Cat Cora

Cat Cora might not be as big of a superstar household name as Gordon Ramsay or Emeril Lagasse, but she is a trailblazing chef. Cora was not only the first female winner of the prestigious cooking competition show "Iron Chef America" but was also the first woman to be welcomed into The American Academy of Chefs Culinary Hall of Fame. So when the powerhouse chef doles out free advice, we listen. Cora participated in Reddit's Ask Me Anything, where she answered questions from those in the Reddit community. One Redditor asked Cora which dish every home cook should know how to make, to which Cora replied that a great roast chicken was "something classic that everyone can do."

A whole roasted chicken is simply more delicious than other ways of preparing chicken, but it can be an intimidating process for new cooks. Cora's tips for a perfect roast chicken begin with giving the bird "a good slathering of good olive oil." In particular, a high quality, cold-pressed olive oil, which she recommended to always seek out when cooking. Cora advised to use "good salt and pepper, and [rub] lemon and various herbs, like thyme, parsley, oregano" all over the skin of the chicken. She also said to put the squeezed lemon halves inside the chicken's empty cavity "to infuse more citrus" into the chicken as it roasts, as well as helping the chicken to stay juicy. You can also add extra herbs into the cavity as well.