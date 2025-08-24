Using A Small Pot Is One Of The Worst Things You Can Do When Cooking Pasta

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cooking a pot of pasta shouldn't be too hard. Just boil the water, throw in the pasta, wait a couple of minutes, drain, and voilà. But, when heavenly Italian carbs come out sticking in clumps or looking undesirable, it quickly dawns on you that maybe there's a little bit of finesse involved, after all. As it turns out, one of the biggest mistakes you're making with pasta is not using a big enough pot.

Throughout the cooking process, pasta releases starch — you can instantly see that in the water as it becomes cloudy. Starch acts as a binding agent, which is great for making sauce and why chefs always tell you to save some of your pasta water. This starch isn't always so great for the pasta itself, though. When you cook noodles in a smaller pot, starch concentration becomes too high and the pasta starts to stick together. The imbalance between the large amount of starchy carbs and limited amount of water also causes a temperature decrease, which leads to unevenly cooked pasta. Think: noodles that are either undercooked or with mushy, chewy textures — no thanks.

The reason for using a bigger pot is because pasta needs quite a lot of water to cook uniformly. For a standard one-pound box of noodles, you'll usually need at least a six-quart pot. The 766S-22 Stainless Steel Pasta Pot by Cuisinart is a great choice for its size. Plus, it even comes with a handy straining lid.