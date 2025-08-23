What's Inside The Popular Cortisol Cocktails — And What They Actually Do

Cortisol is your body's primary stress hormone, produced by the adrenal glands. It helps regulate blood sugar, blood pressure, metabolism, and immune response. In short bursts, it's essential, getting you through an emergency, and giving you energy and focus in the moment. But too much cortisol, for too long, can lead to feeling hyper-reactive and freaked out, along with having symptoms like sleep disruption, inflammation, fatigue, and sugar cravings. Too little cortisol, caused by adrenal insufficiency, and you may feel sluggish and foggy.

The "cortisol cocktail" is a non-alcoholic wellness drink you might have run across trending on TikTok and wellness communities. It's typically made with orange juice (which provides vitamin C and natural sugars), coconut water (for electrolytes, especially potassium), and sea salt (bringing sodium for adrenal support). Some versions add coconut milk for healthy fats, giving the drink a creamsicle flavor.

The reasoning is rooted in replenishment. Stress uses up minerals like sodium, potassium, and magnesium, which are essential for nerve signaling, muscle function, and fluid balance. Electrolytes help regulate the movement of fluids in and out of cells, keeping blood volume and pressure stable. Pairing them with natural sugars can improve absorption, delivering hydration and nutrients more efficiently. Vitamin C, meanwhile, supports immune health and is used in cortisol metabolism, meaning your body draws on it during stress. Proponents say the cortisol cocktail can support adrenal health, particularly in the morning when cortisol naturally peaks.

There haven't been in-depth studies on the beverage yet, but the nutrient combo could support hydration and steady energy, especially if you're starting your day dehydrated or low on electrolytes. And because it's made from common grocery-store staples, it's easy to try without investing in expensive powders or supplements, so no need to jump on any MLM bandwagon.