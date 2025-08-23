This Michelin-Recommended Taqueria In California Is Known For Its Cheesy Blue Tortillas

Taco Tuesday, taco Thursday, there's really not a wrong night of the week to grab a taco from your favorite local place or whip one up in the comfort of your kitchen. If you're partial to a hearty tri-tip steak taco or a vegan taco, we're with you, but what about a taco that combines the best of every filling in a bright blue, extra cheesy tortilla? In Los Angeles, Villa's Tacos earned a spot on the Michelin guidebook for exactly that.

This beloved taqueria, led and owned by Chef Victor Villa, was put on the map for its tacos with a signature queso taco base, though the rest of its menu isn't half bad either. Ordering a taco with the queso taco base means you can expect the restaurant's handmade blue corn masa tortillas (here's the difference between masa and masa harina by the way) made from a crispy cheese skirt of Monterey Jack with toppings like crema, cotija cheese, onion, cilantro, and guacamole. While there are several vegan and vegetarian options for fillings, such as the grilled soyrizo, frijoles con Nopal, or the papas a la plancha, there are hearty meat options such as pierna de pollo, ranchera asada, and chorizo de puerco, too. Villa's Tacos made it in the Michelin guidebook, earning a Michelin Bib Gourmand award in 2023 and 2024. The Michelin rater specifically mentioned the restaurant's "instantly recognizable" queso taco base.