Here's Why Kimchi Isn't Always Vegan

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The savory, spicy, and tangy dish that we know as kimchi originated in Korea as a means to preserve vegetables during the winter months. Rather than a specific dish, kimchi can be better defined as a practice of preservation centering around fermenting various ingredients — typically some type of vegetable. There are more than 300 different types of kimchi: spicy kimchis made from Napa cabbage, white ones made from radish, crisp versions that feature cucumbers, and even green ones made from mustard leaves. Considering vegetables are typically the star ingredient of kimchi, you might presume that all kimchi is vegan. However, that's not always the case.

Kimchi is traditionally not vegan, as it contains fermented seafood (known as jeotgal in Korean), which gives kimchi that intense savory flavor of umami. This jeotgal can be made of anything from squid and anchovies to fish sauce or a paste of shrimps. So even if you spot a jar of a presumably vegan-looking baechu kimchi made from Napa cabbage or kkakdugi made from radish, that does not mean that it is, in fact, vegan. It could still contain jeotgal and seafood ingredients. That being said, fermented seafood ingredients can be swapped with vegan alternatives, such as mushroom pastes and powders, to give it that umami punch. As a result, you can still find vegan kimchi, though you need to know how to look for one.