Giada De Laurentiis' Favorite Olives Need A Spot In Your Pantry

If you're looking for a different variety of olives for your next charcuterie board, mixed green salad, or tapenade, Giada De Laurentiis' top pick could be your new secret weapon. In an interview with Bon Appétit, the Italian-American chef, cookbook author, and Emmy award-winning Food Network star revealed her favorite type of olive, and even if you don't like olives, this one might change your mind — Castelvetranos. As Laurentiis put it to Bon Appétit, they have a "buttery flavor that is more sweet than briny."

Primarily grown in the Valle del Belice in western Sicily, Italy, and named after the nearby town where they are processed, Castelvetranos (also known as Nocellara del Belice in Italy and some other parts of the world) are medium-sized, vibrantly green olives that are more than just a few notches above the rest in flavor and texture. Sophisticated Castelvetranos sidestep much of what people dislike about olives, eschewing the mushy, tinny, over-salted reputation other olives hold, in favor of a more firm-fleshed, tender-but-meaty texture and a smoothly mild flavor, with just a kiss of sweetness. Not only that, but they look gorgeous on a serving tray. These unblemished verdant green orbs (Castelvetranos have very little discoloration), glistening in the wetness of their brine, are perfectly paired with nuts and cheese, chewy artisan breads, or slathered in olive oil and herbs. Immensely flavorful with a glass of Chardonnay or Sauvignon Blanc, formidable Castelvetrano even hold their own in the presence of a spicy Pinot Noir.