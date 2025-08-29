9 Myths About Pork That Need To Go Away

Pork doesn't really need to be talked up. It's already one of the most-loved and most-consumed foods, going toe-to-toe with chicken in worldwide popularity despite chickens being cheaper to raise (and the billions of people who don't eat pork for religious or personal reasons).

That being said, pork often takes a back seat to beef in North America thanks to beef's flavor, personal taste, and cultural heritage. The image of cowboys driving massive herds is a tough one to shake, after all. It also doesn't help that there are a lot of myths surrounding pork and pork-based dishes — which I'm eager to dispel.

I'm a trained chef and big pork fan who both appreciates and understands the protein's versatility. One of my favorite things since childhood — we raised and butchered pigs periodically when I grew up — my first professional gig involved running a kitchen at a family-owned business that opened a chain of regional markets to sell pork reared on its farms. Plus, as a former food safety trainer, I'm also familiar with that aspect of pork's reputation. Speaking as both a pork enthusiast and culinary professional, here are nine myths about pork that really do need to go away.