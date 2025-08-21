Ozzy Osbourne's Favorite Cake Was This Classic That Sharon Used To Bake For Him

As the world faces the loss of the Prince of Darkness, Sharon Osbourne's devotion to her late husband has never wavered. The famous couple have long been renowned for their close-knit relationship — something that has extended from the stage to the kitchen. In fact, in a bittersweet reflection, Ozzy's favorite treat was a classic carrot cake that Sharon used to bake for him.

In Episode 19 of Season 2 of "The Osbournes," viewers watched as he exclaimed, "I love carrot cake. I could quite easily devour that," while grabbing a hefty slice off the kitchen table. His obsession was so deep-rooted that, in 2004, Country Cow Creamery offered to name two ice creams after the couple, and the heavy metal star requested a "cinnamon and carrot cake flavor." The ice cream company called it "Ozzy's Carnivorous Carrot Cake."

The history of carrot cake goes back way longer than you might expect, but for Black Sabbath fans? There's nothing quite as poignant as Ozzy's soft spot for the dessert. It's a touching detail that foodies haven't forgotten; some bakeries even rushed to hand out free slices of the cake in his memory.