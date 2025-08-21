Ozzy Osbourne's Favorite Cake Was This Classic That Sharon Used To Bake For Him
As the world faces the loss of the Prince of Darkness, Sharon Osbourne's devotion to her late husband has never wavered. The famous couple have long been renowned for their close-knit relationship — something that has extended from the stage to the kitchen. In fact, in a bittersweet reflection, Ozzy's favorite treat was a classic carrot cake that Sharon used to bake for him.
In Episode 19 of Season 2 of "The Osbournes," viewers watched as he exclaimed, "I love carrot cake. I could quite easily devour that," while grabbing a hefty slice off the kitchen table. His obsession was so deep-rooted that, in 2004, Country Cow Creamery offered to name two ice creams after the couple, and the heavy metal star requested a "cinnamon and carrot cake flavor." The ice cream company called it "Ozzy's Carnivorous Carrot Cake."
The history of carrot cake goes back way longer than you might expect, but for Black Sabbath fans? There's nothing quite as poignant as Ozzy's soft spot for the dessert. It's a touching detail that foodies haven't forgotten; some bakeries even rushed to hand out free slices of the cake in his memory.
How to recreate Ozzy's cake
Ozzy Osbourne might have worn his heart on his sleeve — a trait that inevitably dragged a trail of controversy. Yet, Sharon's recipe was kept under closer wraps. If you're looking to recreate the Prince of Darkness' favorite treat, prepare to go sleuth mode.
Given Ozzy's request for cinnamon in his carrot cake-flavored ice cream, it's safe to assume Sharon added a dash to her recipe. Secondly, at the end of that same episode of "The Osbournes," there was a snippet of a cooking show played on TV. Rather non-subtly, it showcased the process of baking a carrot cake, and although a full recipe wasn't shown, it did drop some golden advice. The host recommended adding lemon juice to the carrots to "maintain their orange color" and beating three eggs (slightly more than you'd expect for a double-tiered cake).
We'd also recommend brushing up on tips for making a delicious carrot cake; many of these general tidbits align with Sharon's recipe anyway. For instance, the cake in The Osbournes was layered, which is a common strategy for adding "wow" factor — and explains the extra egg! Don't forget to memorize the mistakes to avoid when making carrot cake, too (cough, cough: those limp-looking carrots are good for nothing but the bin).