Alton Brown Typically Drains His Pasta By Hand. Here's Why

If there's one word to describe Alton Brown, it's eccentric. After all, he's used a brick as a meat tenderizer and fried steak in mayonnaise. Having said that, the self-described foodist does have some simpler tricks up his sleeve, such as draining pasta by hand using a set of tongs. Why? He hates washing colanders.

This technique, illustrated in a TikTok video where Brown is preparing carbonara, is fast and effective. He simply uses his tongs to grab a bunch of al dente spaghetti from the water, holds it aloft to drain some of the liquid off, and dumps it straight into the skillet beside it, which is full of crumbled sausage meat. While the TV personality has to repeat this process several times until he's removed all the noodles, it means he gets away with not having to wash a colander.

The other benefit of draining pasta by hand is that it makes cooking faster; the entire stage of taking a pot over to the sink to drain is eliminated. Plus, the tongs can be used to swirl the pasta around as it cooks to avoid the strands from sticking together. Now, this tip works magnificently for noodles of a long length, such as fettuccine or pappardelle; however, it won't work for smaller pasta shapes, like fusilli or bow tie pasta. In this case, you'd be better off employing a large slotted spoon if you want to skip using a bulky colander.