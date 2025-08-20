The Domino's Secret Menu Pizza For Mushroom Lovers

One of the unspoken joys of ordering pizza is selecting the toppings. You can go the traditional route and get pepperoni, be controversial and add pineapple, or tap into your creative side and produce a culinary masterpiece that speaks to your exact hunger needs. Regardless of the path you choose, Domino's can help you create the perfect pie, thanks to it having more than 34 million pizza combinations — one of which is an umami dream for mushroom fans.

To promote the limited return of a former deal, Domino's released three secret menu pizzas created by its pizza chefs: Spencer's Garlic Parm Bananza, Rachel's Sweet Buffalo, and Hannah's Alfredo Veggie Melt, with the latter being the perfect pie for mushroom connoisseurs. It consists of a hefty drizzling of Alfredo sauce on top of Domino's thin crust dough and a generous layer of green peppers, spinach, onions, a blend of feta and Parmesan-Asiago cheese, and raw mushrooms. Yes, you should cook mushrooms before putting them on your pizza, but the raw ones work too.

So, to order Hannah's pie, go online and build your own pizza. Request a medium or large pie with a thin crust, then skip the cheese and swap out the tomato sauce for Alfredo. Since there's no meat on this pie, go straight to the veggies. Along with adding spinach, green peppers, onions, and mushrooms, you can decide how much you want of each. That means extra mushrooms are in your foreseeable future. And don't forget to add the feta and Parmesan-Asiago cheese. This will cost roughly $25 for a medium pie and $31 for a large.