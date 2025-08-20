The Domino's Secret Menu Pizza For Mushroom Lovers
One of the unspoken joys of ordering pizza is selecting the toppings. You can go the traditional route and get pepperoni, be controversial and add pineapple, or tap into your creative side and produce a culinary masterpiece that speaks to your exact hunger needs. Regardless of the path you choose, Domino's can help you create the perfect pie, thanks to it having more than 34 million pizza combinations — one of which is an umami dream for mushroom fans.
To promote the limited return of a former deal, Domino's released three secret menu pizzas created by its pizza chefs: Spencer's Garlic Parm Bananza, Rachel's Sweet Buffalo, and Hannah's Alfredo Veggie Melt, with the latter being the perfect pie for mushroom connoisseurs. It consists of a hefty drizzling of Alfredo sauce on top of Domino's thin crust dough and a generous layer of green peppers, spinach, onions, a blend of feta and Parmesan-Asiago cheese, and raw mushrooms. Yes, you should cook mushrooms before putting them on your pizza, but the raw ones work too.
So, to order Hannah's pie, go online and build your own pizza. Request a medium or large pie with a thin crust, then skip the cheese and swap out the tomato sauce for Alfredo. Since there's no meat on this pie, go straight to the veggies. Along with adding spinach, green peppers, onions, and mushrooms, you can decide how much you want of each. That means extra mushrooms are in your foreseeable future. And don't forget to add the feta and Parmesan-Asiago cheese. This will cost roughly $25 for a medium pie and $31 for a large.
How to create your own personalized secret menu pizza
In an effort to convince customers Domino's has the most delicious food, its secret menu pizzas showcase how you can make a scrumptious pie regardless of the customizations you make. For example, you can recreate Hannah's Alfredo Veggie Melt by omitting or swapping out your least favorite pizza toppings for ones you like. So, instead of onions, you can add banana peppers, pineapples, black olives, jalapeño peppers, or diced tomatoes. If you're not a fan of feta, you can replace it with cheddar or shredded provolone. This way, you can also dictate the exact amount of cheese, sauce, and toppings you want.
The biggest element you can have fun with is the crust. At Domino's, there are a total of six options. However, they aren't available in all sizes. You can only get a small gluten-free pie, for instance. But, you can order a medium handmade pan or Parmesan-stuffed crust. Luckily, you can request thin, New York-style, or hand-tossed crust regardless if you want a medium or large.
Once you choose a crust, have fun with everything else. Instead of traditional tomato sauce, add ranch, honey barbecue, Alfredo, or garlic Parmesan sauce. You can mix and match the meats, veggies, and cheeses on different sides of your pizza, though you can only add a total of six toppings. And don't forget you can customize how your pizza is baked and cut. You can even request dipping sauces for your slices or add gourmet toppings to upgrade your pizza once it's delivered. With all that in mind, you're now ready to create your own secret menu pizza.