The Underrated Way To Give Cocktails An Edge — Add Scent

Nothing falls flatter than a bland at-home cocktail, especially when you had hopes of concocting a tipple to rival those of seasoned mixologists. There are plenty of reasons why your libation isn't hitting the spot, from poorly chilled ingredients to low-quality alcohol. But one overlooked culprit is right under your nose — the aroma. Or more accurately, the lack thereof.

John Roel Carpo, bar manager at Manhattan-based restaurants HOWOO and DubuHaus and general manager at Musaek, doesn't see a cocktail's aroma as a simple afterthought, but rather a critical part of a drink's structure. "I always do scent," Carpo remarks. "It creates a burst of aroma that hits your nose before the first sip." It's not a parlor trick, but a legitimate step in building a drink's layers that Carpo never skips when spending eight to 10 hours to craft his balanced, clarified cocktails.

The art of scenting a cocktail is inextricably linked to science, and it's generally believed that our olfactory senses play a role in how we taste food and beverages, although we haven't yet discovered how big of a role smell plays. And it's a common practice often disguised as a garnish, from a charred sprig of rosemary to the burnt zest of an orange peel.