What To Know About The Fragrant Art Of Cocktail Perfumes

For many bartenders, cocktail-making is an art form. Such is the case for mixologist Emanuele Balestra, who designs edible perfumes to complement drink recipes. Made from botanicals grown in Balestra's garden at Cannes' Hôtel Barrière Le Majestic, these fragrances amplify the tasting notes of both cocktails and glasses of Champagne. By appealing to a drinker's olfactory senses, such cocktail perfumes can enhance the sipping experience. Sprayed on top of drinks or as glasses are passed to customers, essences of citrus, floral, and herbal notes permeate the air.

As told to Tasting Table, Balestra's fragrance-making passion began with plants. His interest in botany and beekeeping led him to explore the ways in which cocktails could be transformed using the scents of leaves and flowers. This intersection became the inspiration for the development of his cocktail perfumes and brought him to Cannes, where Balestra found a unique ecosystem to study.

The leaves and buds that Balestra handpicks are distilled into perfumes that can be paired with drinks. "The fact of the matter is, what we smell directly affects what and how we taste," Balestra explained to VinePair. "On its own, the tongue can only detect five flavors: sweet, bitter, sour, salty, and umami. But when combined with the sense of smell, the brain is able to decipher the intended flavors of foods and drinks."