How To Make Your Bread Dough Rise Faster Using Your Instant Pot

Making bread is a frustrating affair for fast and furious cooks who are simply too impatient to wait for their baguettes to proof. Fortunately, there's a simple way to make bread dough rise faster using the yogurt setting on an Instant Pot. While this setting is designed for fermenting yogurt, the low temperature also creates the perfect environment for expediting the rising stage for yeasted products, like a basic Neapolitan pizza dough, brioche, challah, and more.

The rising process is an essential stage of bread making because it gives yeast the time it needs to grow and release carbon dioxide. These pockets of air are responsible for giving bread its characteristic light and fluffy texture. Generally, a low and slow rise produces breads that have a richer flavor, but if you're in a rush, you can speed up the process by placing your dough in a warm place like a proofing drawer or, now, your Instant Pot.

To get started, grease the chamber and place your dough inside. Set your Instant Pot to the yogurt function (you may need to cycle through the display until it reads "normal" rather than boil) and put a plate on top of it instead of closing the lid. If you put the regular lid on, there's a risk the dough could rise all the way up and trigger the valve at the top, preventing you from opening it later.