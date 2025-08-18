This Is How North Carolina's Clam Chowder Differs From New England's Classic

When people think of a bowl of clam chowder, they likely picture either the creamy New England style or the tomato-based Manhattan recipe. But there is a lesser known version that is popular among North Carolina locals — Hatteras style. The Hatteras-style chowder is a medley made with salty and chewy clams that are harvested along the North Carolina coasts throughout the year and not just during the summer. Many community restaurants in the town of Hatteras, North Carolina, serve the soup and it has become a crowd favorite.

The clam chowder came to prominence about two centuries ago. The soup's lineage has been cultivated through traditional family recipes that have been passed down since the 1800s. The hearty soup has both seafood and meat protein as well as vegetables, making it a simple dish accessible to both rich and poor diners. The chowder used clear stock instead of cream because historically, the soil in the region was too poor and farmers focused on growing crops rather than raising cows for the dairy.