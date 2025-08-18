Veggie Taco Bowls Are The No-Cook Dinner That Should Be In Your Weekly Rotation. Here's Why

The mid-week slump can get the best of us all, and it's understandable if, come Wednesday or even Tuesday, you've lost any and all motivation for cooking. That's why it's important to have a few, no-cook dinners like veggie taco bowls in your weekly rotation of recipes. Made from a combination of fresh and canned produce in your pantry, and shelf-stable, plant-based proteins, along with whatever cheeses, creams, and/or sauces you might have stowed away in your fridge, veggie taco bowls are an easy and endlessly adaptable week night dinner that will help make the end of your day go just a bit smoother.

With the exception of whisking up a sauce and hitting some buttons on your microwave, veggie taco bowls are a nutritious and satisfying dinner that don't actually require any cooking. First, you have your base, which could be anything from bagged quinoa, frozen packs of Trader Joe's rice, or chopped crispy romaine lettuce — feel free to use any you have, or a combination of whatever sounds good. From there, you have your toppings, which could be a combination of freshly chopped tomato, onion, and avocado, as well as canned sweet corn, pickled jalapeños, roasted red peppers, shredded cheese, tortilla chips, or a bit of everything.

Once you've got your base and toppings picked out, all you have left is your protein and sauces. Fortunately, these segments are as customizable as the rest — it really just depends on what you have on hand and how creative, or not creative, you're feeling.