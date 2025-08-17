Everything Is Bigger In Texas, Including This Record-Breaking Tree Nut

Texas is known for some amazing foods, such as barbecue, Tex-Mex, and pecan pie. That last one is closely tied to the state's identity, as the pecan is the official state tree. Texas can grow up to 70 million pounds of pecans in a good year. Your average pecan in the shell weighs just over 10 grams, which means Texas can grow well over 3 billion pecans annually. Unless, of course, they're the size of the famous pecans in Seguin, Texas. It's home to the world's biggest pecan measuring 16 feet by 8 feet.

It's also home to the world's oldest, largest pecan, which is a totally different sculpture that weighs half a ton. Confused? Yeah, it's a bit nutty. Seguin is one of the oldest towns in all of Texas, and considers itself the pecan capital of the state. In 1958, a local dentist who grew pecans on his farm decided to celebrate the town's position by creating a giant pecan. At 5 feet long and 1,000 pounds, it definitely fit the bill.

In 1962, the giant pecan was put on display outside the Guadalupe County Courthouse, and for years it remained a roadside attraction. This was a testament to the town's claim as the pecan capital of Texas. But such a coveted title could not go uncontested for long, and in the 1980s, the town of Brunswick, Missouri, created its own massive pecan and took the title of world's largest pecan away from Seguin. A rivalry was born.