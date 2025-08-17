The Truth About Lobsters Feeling Pain When They're Boiled

There is a paradox that some people struggle with when they eat meat: It is a contradiction to value the life of animals while still choosing to eat meat. On paper, it doesn't sound logical, but many people live this way. For some, it is simply a matter of distance, as, after all, most of the meat we eat is slaughtered and processed far away. We only get the end product, and so we don't feel a connection to the living animal it came from. One creature that doesn't fit into this mold is the lobster, an expensive delicacy once served to prisoners and one of the few animals sold live in grocery stores. It's also the only animal we're often expected to cook while it's still living. For a long time, boiling these crustaceans alive was justified by the misguided belief that they don't feel pain. However, that is false.

Lobsters do feel pain, and being boiled alive is painful for them. In fact, scientific research supports this. Of the many lobster myths you should stop believing, the false notion that they don't feel pain is not a relic of the Dark Ages. As recently as 1997, experts were telling consumers that lobsters lack a nervous system capable of feeling pain. They said the movements that you see in a boiling lobster are just reflexes. While activists have long claimed it's inhumane, the science was slow to catch up. Research from the University of Gothenburg, using EEG-style measurements, revealed that crustaceans, such as lobsters, crabs, and crayfish, experience clear neurological reactions to painful stimuli. Or, in other words, yes, these animals feel pain.