The Old-School Healthy Cereal That Inexplicably Became An Iconic Ice Cream Flavor

When you imagine digging into your favorite ice cream, what flavor is that scoop? We wouldn't be surprised to hear anything from chocolate, vanilla, or strawberry, to mint chocolate chip, pistachio, or cookie dough. And if someone threw the twist in that it has to be cereal-related ice cream, we'd immediately think of Fruity Pebbles sprinkled over fro-yo, or the cereal milk ice cream Christina Tosi invented at Milk Bar. What we would not picture is any kind of "healthy cereal" — but we'd be wrong and discounting a longtime staple flavor in certain regions of the United States: Grape-Nuts ice cream.

Grape-Nuts is one of the most uncommon ice cream flavors across the U.S., but in the sense that it's unconventional, not unheard of. It's a nostalgic favorite available in shops in New England, parts of the Midwest, and the Carolinas. But how did a breakfast cereal not considered a sweet treat by any standards enter the ice cream arena? Like many puzzling food customs, the exact origins are hazy. The most accepted story is that in 1919, a chef in Nova Scotia named Hannah Young was fresh out of the fruit she usually served with ice cream, so she sprinkled in Grape-Nuts instead. Almost simultaneously, Grape-Nuts advertised itself as a more affordable swap for nuts as an ice cream topping. Combining the cereal and ice cream became enough of a tradition that it survived for decades and got picked up by ice cream shops, cementing its status.