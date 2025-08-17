Anthony Bourdain Didn't Visit Craft Beer Breweries On His TV Shows — Here's Why

Anthony Bourdain liked a good beer. He was often seen sipping a cold one on "Parts Unknown," and even clinked green bottles with Barack Obama when he met him on camera in an episode filmed in Vietnam. Beer culture, though? That's another story. In fact, Bourdain once likened craft beer culture to the movie "Invasion Of The Body Snatchers," and, in the same 2016 Thrillist interview, stated a belief that beer (and bars) are to be enjoyed, not analyzed. Bourdain had a particular distaste for craft breweries.

While Bourdain told the outlet "If you bring me a really good [...] craft beer, I will enjoy it, and say so," he wasn't as forgiving when it came to choosing locations for his shows, and never even briefly visited a craft brewery or pub (despite visiting traditional breweries in interesting locations occasionally). Rewatch "Parts Unknown" or "No Reservations" and you'll notice a distinct lack of wineries as well as craft breweries. "It's just red stuff going into a glass," he told Thrillist on the subject of wine tasting on screen, adding that both beer and wine "aren't visually interesting."

Bourdain's professional aversion to craft breweries wasn't just an attempt to keep up a bitter feud against craft beer aficionados. It was more professional and thoughtful than that, which shouldn't be shocking considering Bourdain spent 15 years making great TV shows. It's certainly more interesting to watch Vietnamese street food being made with fresh, vibrant ingredients than it is to observe a perfect pint being pulled or a bottle being uncorked.