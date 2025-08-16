The Best Gold Peak Iced Tea Flavor Is Leagues Beyond The Rest

If you crave the thirst-quenching power of chilled tea over ice, we get it: You need some soon, and it's gotta be good. Fresh-brewed iced tea is ideal, but busy lives often get in the way. Fortunately, bottled versions fill the thirst gap, sometimes in impressive ways. That's especially true when brands let the tea itself shine through, largely undeterred by unnecessary additives. For this reason, many folks swear by the Gold Peak brand. So Tasting Table dived down a tea-inspired rabbit hole to explore nine Gold Peak iced tea flavors, ranking them from worst to best.

Here's what we found: Of the nine flavors tasted and evaluated, one clearly floated to the top: the Gold Peak black tea with Simply peach juice. It's part of a Gold Peak line created in collaboration with the Simply brand of not-from-concentrate refrigerated juice drinks. Both brands share the same owner, the Coca-Cola Company. The Simply line of Gold Peak teas incorporate real fruit into the mix, including peaches for our chosen cold-tea king.

According to our taste tester, "There was just too much to love about this beverage for it to rank anywhere other than in first place." Reasons include the tantalizing light peachy aroma at first top-pop, followed by a noticeable peach flavor that didn't overpower the natural taste of the tea. However, the reviewer did note the overall sweetness factor, saying that it's likely not right for anyone wanting unsweetened tea with just a hint of peaches.