If you're looking for the perfect summery side dish for your next barbecue, don't overlook the classics. In particular, a good go-to homemade coleslaw recipe can stand the test of time — the dressing might just need a refresh from its typical makeup of mayo, granulated sugar, vinegar, black pepper, and salt. The good news is, you can elevate your tried-and-true coleslaw dressing recipe by swapping white vinegar with one with far greater complexity: malt vinegar.

Made from double-fermented malted barley (the same soaked and germinated grains used for malt beer-making), malt vinegar is a staple condiment in British cuisine, where it's commonly added to dishes like fish and chips. When used to replace neutral-tasting distilled white vinegar made from acetic acid, malt vinegar's nutty taste and cooked sugar notes can introduce new flavor depths to the veggie salad. Since it has a citrusy, earthy tang, malt vinegar also perfectly balances fatty ingredients like the mayo used in classic coleslaw dressing.

The variety of different vinegars called for in homemade coleslaw recipes is usually subtle options like distilled white, white wine, or rice wine vinegars. These vinegars add a tang to the mix without singing too pronouncedly, which gives way to a nice, well-rounded taste. But let's be real — in this economy, one-dimensional dressing recipes can take a back seat. Instead, swapping white distilled vinegar with a more flavorful malt barley vinegar is the perfect way to change up your average coleslaw recipe.