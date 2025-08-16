These Creamy Watermelon Ice Pops Are The Low-Effort Dessert Everyone Will Love
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Anyone who loves creamy ice pops can generally agree: They're deliciously thick, sweet, and satisfying any time of the year. But, depending on the brand, they're potentially a bit mysterious, with ingredient lists a mile long, figuratively speaking. Fortunately, there's a way to take sweet control by making the ultimate creamy popsicle at home, requiring just three main ingredients. We're talking creamy watermelon ice pops — a low-effort, high-reward dessert everyone is sure to love.
You'll need a blender, some popsicle sticks and molds, and a handful of minutes. The trick to this deliciousness rests inside a standard 14-ounce can of something available at most any supermarket: sweetened condensed milk. A very simple version of this icy melon treat comes together with watermelon (sans the skin), plain water, and condensed milk. To make about six or eight pops, depending on the size and type of mold, puree 10 to 12 cups of watermelon chunks and a tablespoon or two of water in a blender. Pour it through a strainer to remove the seeds, then return to the blender and add the entire can of thick, rich, creamy condensed milk. From there, proceed to make ice pops in your usual preferred way.
That's the quick, easy, no-nonsense way to make luscious frozen watermelon popsicles — but you can still jazz them up with extra ingredients. Keeping condensed milk as the core game-changer, variations typically involve adding other fruits, textures, and flavors, all while keeping the process easy-breezy.
Take creamy watermelon popsicles to the next level
Watermelon unquestionably holds its own on hot summer days, but there's nothing wrong with giving it some company. Strawberries naturally complement this juicy melon, so pop both into the blender when making your creamy watermelon ice pops. Then add a tangy touch by bypassing the water in favor of Greek yogurt and a squeeze of lime juice. After blending in the condensed milk, you'll have all that extra creaminess ready to freeze.
For a tropical treat, create a watermelon coconut cream ice pop using fresh watermelon, coconut milk, condensed milk, and a teaspoon of vanilla extract. Inject extra texture by sprinkling shredded coconut or chocolate chips over the mixture before freezing into pops.
More variations to simple condensed-milk watermelon pops include stirring in aromatic herbs for peppery, citrusy, or floral notes. Excellent options include mint, lemon balm, basil, rosemary, or edible lavender. Other types of fruits can add depth and texture, so experiment by blending the watermelon with cantaloupe, peaches, mango, or pineapple.
If folks in your orbit follow a vegan lifestyle, substitute the sweetened condensed milk with coconut, almond, or any available plant-based milk. Without the condensed milk, you'll need an extra sweetener, so try maple syrup, agave nectar, or honey. To ensure that velvety richness you want in creamy watermelon ice pops, consider splashing in a bit of coconut cream or swirling in some fruit puree. Creating the perfect frozen ice pop is a personal thing, but get a jumpstart with our guide on 10 mistakes when making homemade popsicles.