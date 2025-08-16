These Creamy Watermelon Ice Pops Are The Low-Effort Dessert Everyone Will Love

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Anyone who loves creamy ice pops can generally agree: They're deliciously thick, sweet, and satisfying any time of the year. But, depending on the brand, they're potentially a bit mysterious, with ingredient lists a mile long, figuratively speaking. Fortunately, there's a way to take sweet control by making the ultimate creamy popsicle at home, requiring just three main ingredients. We're talking creamy watermelon ice pops — a low-effort, high-reward dessert everyone is sure to love.

You'll need a blender, some popsicle sticks and molds, and a handful of minutes. The trick to this deliciousness rests inside a standard 14-ounce can of something available at most any supermarket: sweetened condensed milk. A very simple version of this icy melon treat comes together with watermelon (sans the skin), plain water, and condensed milk. To make about six or eight pops, depending on the size and type of mold, puree 10 to 12 cups of watermelon chunks and a tablespoon or two of water in a blender. Pour it through a strainer to remove the seeds, then return to the blender and add the entire can of thick, rich, creamy condensed milk. From there, proceed to make ice pops in your usual preferred way.

That's the quick, easy, no-nonsense way to make luscious frozen watermelon popsicles — but you can still jazz them up with extra ingredients. Keeping condensed milk as the core game-changer, variations typically involve adding other fruits, textures, and flavors, all while keeping the process easy-breezy.