This Unexpected Spot In Your Home Is Perfect For Proofing Bread Dough

Looking for a perfect spot to let your dough rise during the cooler months? You are not alone. The proofing process, which requires a steady and humid temperature, is crucial for an airy and supple bread crumb. While the ideal environment is one that is controlled, such as in a bread proofer, these can be expensive and take up space. Behold, the secret spot that is hiding in plain sight: a warm and cozy laundry area.

Temperature is the key to proofing for perfect sourdough every time. Through the fermentation process, yeast releases gases that cause a beautiful "proof," resulting in the perfect cross-section of your favorite baked goods. Fortunately, after a dryer cycle, this appliance retains residual heat. So, placing your dough on top of the dryer, or even inside, creates a spot for an increased temperature, which will help ensure a plump rise. While a warm environment like the laundry room can speed things up and provide a proper proof, you can also keep things slow by letting the dough rise overnight in the fridge.