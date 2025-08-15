For A Traditional French Apple Cake, You Need To Ditch The Spices

Apples and cinnamon are an iconic pairing in coffee and crumb cakes. However, this aromatic dream team doesn't always come as a matching set in baked desserts across the pond. For example, if you're making a traditional French apple cake, you'll need to ditch those spices and sub them for a dash of rum to showcase the taste of the sliced fruit.

A traditional French apple cake contains almost all the same ingredients you'd find in a spiced apple cake, such as butter, eggs, flour, and sugar. The sliced apples are folded into the batter at the very end, along with a dash of rum, and the cake is baked with a final sprinkle of granulated sugar to create a sweet, crackly crust. Unlike an American-style apple cake, which features fragrant spices, such as cinnamon, cardamom, or ginger, a French apple cake purposefully nixes them. This allows the quality of the apples, the richness of the premium butter, and the warmth of the rum to take center stage. However, it does often contain vanilla extract to complement the molasses-like flavor of the rum.

The alcohol acts as an integral flavoring agent in French apple cake, enhancing its sweetness and aroma (you can swap the rum for Cognac if preferred). While you could sub the booze for apple juice or milk if you're after a spirit-free option, the alcohol is the crucial ingredient that lends this European cake its distinctive character and complexity.