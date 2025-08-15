The Underrated Salad That Makes A Great Side Dish For Filet Mignon
If you're looking to splurge on a home-cooked steak dinner, filet mignon, characterized by its soft texture and earthy flavor, is the way to go. Whether pan-seared, reverse-seared, or grilled, cooking filet mignon to your preferred level of doneness yields a delicious and indulgent dish. For a truly well-rounded meal, pair a pear and walnut salad with your filet mignon as the perfect side dish.
The best side dishes for steak are ones that play off the natural flavors of the beef, typically providing a complementary contrast in both taste and texture. The pear and walnut salad does just this, as the two main ingredients are both opposites of one another. Between the delicate pear and crunchy walnut, the mixture of sweet fruit flavors and fatty proteins is the ideal match. When this is mixed with a splash of balsamic vinegar and even a sprinkle of cheese or other greens and fruits, it elevates an underrated salad to the status of a top-choice filet mignon accompaniment.
It's simple enough to prepare a basic pear and walnut salad recipe with room for additions and variations based on your taste preferences. Mix up a honey balsamic glaze recipe as the dressing to give your side salad a balanced element of sweetness and tanginess. The acidity will also act as a counter to the rich, red meat.
Crafting the perfect side salad
You can make an easy salad with just pears, walnuts, and a zingy dressing as a side for your filet mignon meal by choosing the best ingredients for the job. Go with a firmer pear like a Bosc if you want more crisp slices or wedges. On the flip side, a Bartlett pear or ripe d'Anjou will be much softer, which would go well alongside a tender medium-rare filet mignon.
As for the walnuts, you can't go wrong with either black walnuts or English walnuts. If healthy options are a concern, black walnuts are considered a more nutritious choice than English due to a higher protein and lower fat content. For a sweeter twist, make your own candied walnuts or buy a glazed version like Diamond of California Sweet Maple Walnuts.
To accentuate your filet mignon's side salad with even more complementary flavors, consider preparing an endive, radicchio, pear, and walnut salad recipe. This adds even more wholesome vegetables into the mix. A generous helping of shaved Parmesan or Manchego cheese would also make an excellent addition, or even a crumble of feta or goat cheese. Tossing everything with a light balsamic vinaigrette will complete this dish, making for a memorable meal.