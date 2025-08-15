The Underrated Salad That Makes A Great Side Dish For Filet Mignon

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're looking to splurge on a home-cooked steak dinner, filet mignon, characterized by its soft texture and earthy flavor, is the way to go. Whether pan-seared, reverse-seared, or grilled, cooking filet mignon to your preferred level of doneness yields a delicious and indulgent dish. For a truly well-rounded meal, pair a pear and walnut salad with your filet mignon as the perfect side dish.

The best side dishes for steak are ones that play off the natural flavors of the beef, typically providing a complementary contrast in both taste and texture. The pear and walnut salad does just this, as the two main ingredients are both opposites of one another. Between the delicate pear and crunchy walnut, the mixture of sweet fruit flavors and fatty proteins is the ideal match. When this is mixed with a splash of balsamic vinegar and even a sprinkle of cheese or other greens and fruits, it elevates an underrated salad to the status of a top-choice filet mignon accompaniment.

It's simple enough to prepare a basic pear and walnut salad recipe with room for additions and variations based on your taste preferences. Mix up a honey balsamic glaze recipe as the dressing to give your side salad a balanced element of sweetness and tanginess. The acidity will also act as a counter to the rich, red meat.