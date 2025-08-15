The Orange Juice Alternative That Makes The Black-Eyed Susan A More Mellow Drink
Even if you're not out viewing horse races, there's never a bad time to enjoy a sunny cocktail. The black-eyed Susan, named after Maryland's state flower, is the official drink of the Preakness Stakes, but we wouldn't blame you if you made it the official drink of your brunches, cocktail parties, or picnics. If you want to tone it down, though, we recommend using banana juice in lieu of orange. The option may sound like it's out of left field, but bananas are often used in cocktails to temper sour bites and add a mellow touch.
Countless recipes state that orange juice is the most integral component of a black-eyed Susan, but the drink has taken on various forms throughout the years, so it doesn't hurt to alter it to your tastes. While the citrus is responsible for the cocktail's zingy taste, many store-bought orange juices have an acidity that can come across as too sharp. Banana juice provides the same brightness, without the biting aftertaste of orange juice, and imbues the drink with a smoother finish.
Although you can't exactly juice a banana, you can blitz it into a creamy liquid that adds depth to your cocktails. Blend ripe bananas with water or unsweetened plant milk, honey or maple syrup, and apples until it reaches a smooth consistency.
Try these other fruit juices for a softer black-eyed Susan
Even when swapping out orange juice, black-eyed Susans still call for triple sec or another orange liqueur, so a citrusy flavor will still be present. Two ounces each of orange juice and another fruit juice or sour mix are standard for the cocktail, so you can mess with the ratios to get your perfect drink. If you don't want to do away with orange juice completely, opt for one ounce of orange juice and three of banana juice for a bright cocktail that goes down smoothly.
If you want to branch out beyond banana juice or simply throw something else into the mix, pineapple juice makes a great addition to a black-eyed Susan, complementing the tropical undertones of the rum cocktail. It also has a tropical tinge to it. So, to rein in the cocktail, opt for bourbon instead of rum. Both rum and bourbon are frequently exchanged in black-eyed Susans, but the latter's woodsy taste and subtle spice pair well with pineapple.
Ginger ale is often used as a vodka alternative in black-eyed Susan mocktails, but you can swap out an ounce of orange juice for the bubbly drink. The soda toes the line between peppery and smooth, adding a depth of flavor to the cocktail. It works well with both rum and bourbon, as well as peach schnapps, another common black-eyed Susan spirit.