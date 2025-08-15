The Orange Juice Alternative That Makes The Black-Eyed Susan A More Mellow Drink

Even if you're not out viewing horse races, there's never a bad time to enjoy a sunny cocktail. The black-eyed Susan, named after Maryland's state flower, is the official drink of the Preakness Stakes, but we wouldn't blame you if you made it the official drink of your brunches, cocktail parties, or picnics. If you want to tone it down, though, we recommend using banana juice in lieu of orange. The option may sound like it's out of left field, but bananas are often used in cocktails to temper sour bites and add a mellow touch.

Countless recipes state that orange juice is the most integral component of a black-eyed Susan, but the drink has taken on various forms throughout the years, so it doesn't hurt to alter it to your tastes. While the citrus is responsible for the cocktail's zingy taste, many store-bought orange juices have an acidity that can come across as too sharp. Banana juice provides the same brightness, without the biting aftertaste of orange juice, and imbues the drink with a smoother finish.

Although you can't exactly juice a banana, you can blitz it into a creamy liquid that adds depth to your cocktails. Blend ripe bananas with water or unsweetened plant milk, honey or maple syrup, and apples until it reaches a smooth consistency.