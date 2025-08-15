How Much Does One Egg Actually Weigh?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

They say not to put all your eggs in one basket. But, that rule applies to how you think about egg weights, too. Nobody wants to deal with the hassle of weighing individual eggs. Yet, most recipes simply call for small, medium, or large sizes. That said, things can get complicated as you scramble for conversions. Fortunately, knowing average egg weights can help you shift between categories in a pinch.

The first rule? Size and weight go hand in hand. What qualifies as a 'large" egg typically weighs around 2 ounces, whereas a medium eggs weighs about 1.75 ounces, and a small egg just 1.5 ounces. Aside from the basic trio, sometimes it's tempting to go even bigger. Extra-large eggs weigh approximately 2.25 ounces – yes, the difference between large and extra large matters. And, what about jumbo sizes? Prepare for a monstrous 2.5 ounces, which offer a whopping 8 grams of protein for 90 calories. Wowzer.

It might seem like lots of information to retain, but keep it simple. As a rule of thumb, there's a 0.25-ounce increase (or decrease) between each sizing category, which can offer some straightforward guidance. So, pick one average weight value to remember, and go from there.