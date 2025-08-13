Why Seagram's Tonic Water Is Our Last Choice At The Grocery Store

We love a good, bold gin and tonic. But, in a cocktail with just two ingredients, they both better be high-quality. There's no shortage of tonic waters out there, and whether you're using it for a G&T or drinking it straight, we have the low-down on 13 different tonic water brands, ranked worst to best – believe us, not all options are created equally.

Tonic water is like a soda. It's traditionally flavored with quinine, which gives it that signature bitter taste, as well as sugar or corn syrup to achieve that drinkable sweetness. However, there is a fair amount of recipe variation among brands. While Seagram's is known for its ginger ale, it ranked last on our list of tonic water brands. Our reviewer felt that while Seagram's wasn't bad, it just wasn't as good as the others.

Firstly, they called the flavor of the quinine "one dimensional and unimpressive." Secondly, Seagram's Tonic Water uses high fructose corn syrup and is quite rich in sugar, boasting 20 grams in a 12-ounce can. The other complaints have to do with its packaging as it only comes in metal cans, which can affect the taste. Price is also an issue as it's almost as expensive as Fever-Tree, a premium brand that often comes in glass bottles. Although Seagram's Tonic Water tasted fine, there are better options out there.