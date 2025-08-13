The Aluminum Foil Trick For Brownies That Don't Fall Apart

The shiny, crackly crust on a pan of the ultimate fudgy brownies that are every-so-slightly sunken in the center is the sign of a good bake. The problem? Getting that awesome chocolatey slab of goodness out of the pan without it falling apart. A surefire way to safely get your brownies out of your baking dish without making an unsightly mess is to use some aluminum foil to make a sling. All you need are two pieces of the silver stuff and a little overlapping technique.

Begin by cutting one piece of foil big enough to cover the entire length of your baking dish that goes all the way up the sides with some overhang (the overhang is important because this will form the "handle" of your sling). Next, cut another piece of foil that runs across the width of your tin, again with plenty of overhang. Then you're going to place the first piece of foil down in the pan and lay the other on top so that they lie perpendicular to each other. Once you've baked and cooled your brownies, you should be able to use the handles you've created to lift the entire batch out of the pan in one seamless motion. For maximum reinforcement, double up the foil by using extra-large pieces and folding them in half to fit your tin. This extra bit of layering will produce a stronger sling and make it easier to lift out a larger rectangle of brownies with a greater surface area.