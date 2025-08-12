Anthony Bourdain's Favorite Gelato Shop Can Be Found In This Italian City
When Anthony Bourdain visited a new eatery, it usually got some attention. His name often became associated with the establishment, whether it was a tiny San Francisco burger joint or a family-run restaurant in Vietnam where Bourdain had lunch with Barack Obama. Even though the culinary star has passed on, his seal of approval is still seen as an important marker for excellence, and if you're a gelato fan there's one Bourdain-approved spot you need to visit: Gelateria dei Gracchi in Rome.
Bourdain gave this gelateria a shout out when he visited the Italian capital for his travel show "The Layover" in 2011. He called gelato a "quintessential summer snack" and although dessert was one course Bourdain could have lived without, he was fond of a scoop of gelato as a pick-me-up sweet bite between lunch and dinner. His top recommendation was Gelateria Dei Gracchi, which he said was "the best of the best".
This ice cream shop operates three locations in Rome but is named after the one on Via Dei Gracchi, where it was founded by Alberto Manassei in 1999. The artisanal gelato is known for its creamy, elevated flavors like pear and ricotta and roasted almond and candied orange. It's beloved by visitors and locals alike, for good reason.
What to order at Gelateria dei Gracchi in Rome
All of the gelato at every Gelateria dei Gracchi location is made using all-natural ingredients. There are no preservatives, artificial colors, or hydrogenated fats, which are often added to commercially produced ice cream to prevent melting. A lot of the menu changes depending on the season. Fresh fruits are utilized at their ripest, and everything comes from Italian producers.
The nuts are roasted in-house and cocoa powder is cast aside in favor of pure cacao fondant. Everything is good, but customers especially love the nut-based flavors, like pistachio, hazelnut, and pine nut. Wild strawberry flavor is also popular, and they also serve a vegan and dairy-free version of certain flavors. There are gluten-free options too, as well as bon bons and granita.
It's not widely known what Bourdain's favorite flavor was, but he was known for his adventurous taste. He tried flavors like red bean and lychee during a visit to another ice cream shop on "The Layover" and the Filipino dessert Bourdain loved features ube (purple yam) ice cream. If you get to visit, channel Bourdain's spirit and order something new — his recommendation alone probably means it will be delicious.