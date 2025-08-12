Anthony Bourdain's Favorite Gelato Shop Can Be Found In This Italian City

When Anthony Bourdain visited a new eatery, it usually got some attention. His name often became associated with the establishment, whether it was a tiny San Francisco burger joint or a family-run restaurant in Vietnam where Bourdain had lunch with Barack Obama. Even though the culinary star has passed on, his seal of approval is still seen as an important marker for excellence, and if you're a gelato fan there's one Bourdain-approved spot you need to visit: Gelateria dei Gracchi in Rome.

Bourdain gave this gelateria a shout out when he visited the Italian capital for his travel show "The Layover" in 2011. He called gelato a "quintessential summer snack" and although dessert was one course Bourdain could have lived without, he was fond of a scoop of gelato as a pick-me-up sweet bite between lunch and dinner. His top recommendation was Gelateria Dei Gracchi, which he said was "the best of the best".

This ice cream shop operates three locations in Rome but is named after the one on Via Dei Gracchi, where it was founded by Alberto Manassei in 1999. The artisanal gelato is known for its creamy, elevated flavors like pear and ricotta and roasted almond and candied orange. It's beloved by visitors and locals alike, for good reason.