Going Away For Vacation Is The Perfect Opportunity To Do This With Your Food

You've grabbed your passport and organized your carry-on, but before you head to the airport, there are a few tasks you should do to prep your kitchen before vacation. And one of the most important is to take some extra time to prepare and freeze any food leftover in your fridge. While it might be annoying, this chore provides the perfect opportunity to do a quick inventory of your chilled food and assess what can be discarded, saved for later, or prepped into an entire freezer meal.

First, scan the shelves and crisper drawers for any items that need to be discarded, such as moldy cheeses, rotten vegetables, or a limp bag of salad leaves that have no hope of recovery. Then you can get to grips with prepping and freezing what's left. For example, cheese that hasn't passed its expiry date can be shredded, packed into an airtight container, labelled, and frozen.

Leftover milk can also be frozen in ice cube trays and simply thawed when you return home. Alternatively, any milk in a plastic carton that hasn't been opened can be frozen as long as there's room inside for it to expand. Bear in mind that there is a textural difference in thawed versus fresh milk, but the taste is indistinguishable, making it perfect for use in smoothies and sauces. Fresh juice is perfect for freezing too, and can last between 12-16 months in the freezer as long as you store it in a clean container. Similarly, deli meats can be stuffed into leftover bread rolls and turned into freezer sammies.