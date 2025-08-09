Julia Child's Storage Solution For Dried Kitchen Goods Makes Home Cooking So Much Simpler

In the kitchen of Julia Child, practicality was everything. While the late, iconic chef was best known for her elaborate takes on French classics, essential cooking tips for home chefs, and ever-quotable humor, her no-frills approach to interior design emphasized functionality at every step of the way. For Child, everything should be easily accessible, with everyday essentials at arm's reach and pantry staples visible and at the ready. That philosophy was perhaps best applied to her storage of dried goods, where she kept everything — from baking supplies like flour and cornstarch to non-refrigerated produce like onions and garlic — in clear, pull-out bins.

With this method, there's no digging, no second-guessing, and no forgetting that half-empty box of baking powder in the back of the cupboard. If you're running low on anything, the bins' see-through material allows you to preemptively spot it visually before it's completely depleted, letting you plan a trip to the supermarket in advance.

And, for frequent home cooks, all of your quintessential ingredients will be located in the same place, so you won't need to rummage through a whole slew of cabinets to find where you left the cocoa powder. You can even keep things traditional, placing the bins in a dedicated pantry closet or cabinet for an out-of-sight, out-of-mind storage solution. Or, if you want to make things a little more modern, you can store the bins on a wire rack shelf for an at-home, open-concept kitchen design worthy of a celebrity chef.