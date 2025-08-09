It's So Easy To Put A Spicy Twist On Store-Bought Coleslaw
Coleslaw is a unique dish known for being served at barbecues and backyard cookouts. Its primary ingredients are cabbage and sauce, such as vinegar and mayonnaise. However, there are many ways to make your coleslaw tastier and more unique, including adding entire flavor profiles not present in the basic recipe. This is what happens when you add Dijon mustard to make spicy coleslaw, which you can easily do even with store-bought slaw.
Dijon mustard is a condiment that hails from France. It was originally made by mixing the juice of unripe grapes with mustard seeds, but most modern varieties use some ratio of white wine, vinegar, black and brown mustard seeds, sugar, and salt. It's tangy with a slightly spicy kick, which makes it blend perfectly with the mayonnaise and/or vinegar present in coleslaw while giving the entire dish a little bit of bite. This makes it a superior coleslaw addition to yellow mustard, as its more complex taste holds up better against the bold flavors of mayonnaise and vinegar. In addition, Dijon mustard often emulsifies with other liquids better than yellow mustard. It can be made at home or bought in stores; Tasting Table ranked popular store-bought Dijon mustard brands, so picking out the best one should be a breeze.
How to add Dijon mustard to your store-bought coleslaw
Since coleslaw recipes involving Dijon mustard often add the mustard after the other ingredients anyway, it's easy enough to add Dijon to pre-made store-bought coleslaw. Simply coat the entire dish in your desired amount of mustard (1 to 2 tablespoons should be sufficient), toss it, and put it back in the refrigerator if you don't plan to eat it immediately.
With the stronger flavor that Dijon mustard will bring to your dish, it's a good idea to pick out a coleslaw with a bit of texture to it, including crunchy additions like carrot slices and red onions. This helps to prevent the entire dish from becoming a mushy, spicy mess. In addition, if you find that adding the Dijon mustard into a coleslaw that already has vinegar makes it too tangy, you can counteract this with some honey or a sprinkle of sugar. On the other hand, since Dijon does contain sugar, it could make an already sweet store-bought coleslaw too sweet; in this case, add a splash of extra vinegar. After all, not balancing the flavors is one of the most common mistakes people make with coleslaw, and it's especially easy to do with store-bought coleslaw that you don't know the exact ratios of. Simply sample your dish before serving, and adjust your ingredients accordingly.