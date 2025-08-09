Coleslaw is a unique dish known for being served at barbecues and backyard cookouts. Its primary ingredients are cabbage and sauce, such as vinegar and mayonnaise. However, there are many ways to make your coleslaw tastier and more unique, including adding entire flavor profiles not present in the basic recipe. This is what happens when you add Dijon mustard to make spicy coleslaw, which you can easily do even with store-bought slaw.

Dijon mustard is a condiment that hails from France. It was originally made by mixing the juice of unripe grapes with mustard seeds, but most modern varieties use some ratio of white wine, vinegar, black and brown mustard seeds, sugar, and salt. It's tangy with a slightly spicy kick, which makes it blend perfectly with the mayonnaise and/or vinegar present in coleslaw while giving the entire dish a little bit of bite. This makes it a superior coleslaw addition to yellow mustard, as its more complex taste holds up better against the bold flavors of mayonnaise and vinegar. In addition, Dijon mustard often emulsifies with other liquids better than yellow mustard. It can be made at home or bought in stores; Tasting Table ranked popular store-bought Dijon mustard brands, so picking out the best one should be a breeze.