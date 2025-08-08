If A Cantaloupe Is Not Ripe In The Grocery Store, Don't Buy It. Here's Why

If you've ever chosen a cantaloupe from the grocery store, thinking it would get sweeter sitting on your kitchen counter, you are not alone. A lot of people assume melons ripen in a similar way as bananas — just leave them out for a few days and they will end up sweet, aromatic, and perfectly tender for eating. Unfortunately, when it comes to cantaloupe, it does not work that way. The truth is, once these melons are picked from the vine, they do not continue to ripen in the standard way you would expect. They can soften a bit and become a little more fragrant and juicy over time — but the desired sweetness is pretty much locked in as soon as they are harvested. That means a lot when choosing a cantaloupe: If it's not ripe and sweet sitting in that grocery bin, it won't ever be sweet inside your kitchen.

It all comes down to cantaloupes falling within a category called non-climacteric fruits. After being picked, non-climacteric fruits, such as many citrus fruits, berries, and some types of melons, do not continue producing ethylene gas, a natural plant hormone that triggers ripening. The sugar content of cantaloupes is also determined while still attached to the vine, which explains why they will never get sweeter after cutting that cord. The opposite category is climacteric fruits such as tomatoes, bananas, mangoes, and avocados, which continue to release ethylene and ripen after harvest. However, a bit of good news is that non-climacteric fruits like cantaloupes may last longer because they're no longer actively "respiring" and therefore deteriorate more slowly.